Browns Should Immediately Sign This Big-Play WR for Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns inexplicably failed to address their receiving corps in the NFL Draft, selecting a pair of running backs as well as two quarterbacks while failing to land one wide receiver.
It was certainly an odd strategy by the Browns, who desperately need to add some receiver depth behind Jerry Jeudy.
Cleveland did sign Diontae Johnson to a one-year contract, but Johnson bounced around between three teams last season and managed just 33 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns.
Even if Cedric Tillman emerges as a significant threat in 2025 (and he very well may), the Browns need other options at the position, and one just became available for them: Gabe Davis.
Davis was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, one year into a three-year, $39 million deal he inked with the Jaguars last March. He caught 20 passes for 239 yards and a couple of scores in 10 games this past season, which aren't exactly flattering numbers.
However, Davis has a history of being a productive weapon. He spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills, and over that time, he averaged an impressive 16.7 yards per catch. His best season came in 2022, when he hauled in 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns.
Make no mistake: Davis isn't a No. 1 receiver by any stretch, but he is a big-play threat with great size and athleticism and would represent exactly what Shedeur Sanders needs if he ultimately ends up winning Cleveland's starting quarterback job.
Plus, Davis is just 26 years old, so he would have a chance to grow with Sanders.
The Browns would probably be able to sign Davis on an affordable one-year pact, and given the need they have for a wide out, giving him a shot couldn't hurt. They were willing to do it with Johnson, so why not with the more youthful Davis?
