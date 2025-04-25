Cleveland Browns Should Target These Two Running Backs on Day 2 of NFL Draft
Yes, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is still available ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft's second day. However, by trading down from the No. 2 overall pick and acquiring a first-round pick in next year's draft, the Cleveland Browns have signaled their confidence in the 2026 NFL Draft's quarterbacks while reloading picks to fill other roster holes.
The Browns will have their choice of the pack Friday with the No. 33 overall pick, as well as the recently acquired No. 36 pick from Jacksonville. Cleveland could take Sanders, or even Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, but the Browns should look elsewhere while drafting for other positions of need.
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III would be a home run selection, and the other pick could be used for one of the draft's top running backs. Thursday night saw Boise State's Ashton Jeanty (Raiders) and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (Chargers) go off the board, leaving Ohio State back TreVeyon Henderson and Iowa back Kaleb Johnson as potential second-round options.
Henderson starred with the Buckeyes, totaling 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns from scrimmage last season as Ohio State won the National Championship. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound running back is a threat out of the backfield and in open space, and Henderson could immediately make an impact as a reliable safety net for Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco.
Meanwhile, Johnson would be a power threat similar to what the Browns have had in Nick Chubb over the last few years. He's shifty and dynamic with his cuts, despite being larger than a player like Henderson. Johnson dominated the Big Ten last season, leading the conference with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground en route to All-American honors.
Running back is traditionally a luxury reserved for the league's top teams, but the value of adding a playmaker like Henderson or Johnson might be too much for Browns general manager Andrew Berry to pass up on. Cleveland also has two other Day 2 selections in the third round: Nos. 67 and 94 overall.