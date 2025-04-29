Cleveland Browns' Exciting Defender Reveals Massive Injury Update
The Cleveland Browns didn't add any pass rushers in the NFL Draft, which have some wondering if they have provided Myles Garrett with enough support in the trenches.
However, many Browns fans and just about everyone outside of Cleveland has forgotten about one very significant player: Alex Wright.
Wright played in just four games in 2024 before going down with a torn triceps that ended his season, and it came right on the heels of the youngster recording a safety. Overall, he logged eight tackles and one sack on the season, but you could see Wright's impact when he was on the field.
Well, the 24-year-old has revealed a major injury update with camp approaching, and it appears that he is ready to go.
The Browns initially selected Wright in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and during his rookie campaign, he posted 28 tackles and five passes defended.
In his sophomore season, however, Wright began to show flashes of why Cleveland liked him so much coming out of Alabama-Birmingham, as he registered 25 tackles, five sacks and a couple of forced fumbles in 16 games.
Wright has never played in more than 50 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps and seems to be a pass-rushing specialist, but there is no question that he has superb talent and could ultimately represent a potential breakout player next season.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defender totaled 11.5 sacks over the course of three collegiate campaigns and possesses a very unique blend of size and athleticism that could result in the pass rusher becoming a star relatively soon.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Fiercely Blasted for Controversial Decision
MORE: Brady Quinn Reveals Major Reason Browns' Shedeur Sanders Fell in NFL Draft
MORE: Cleveland Browns Named Top Fit for Underrated Veteran DB
MORE: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Has Officially Arrived in Cleveland
MORE: Browns Furiously Mocked by AFC North Rival Fans After Polarizing Move