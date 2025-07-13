Browns, Packers Could Hook Up for Major WR Trade
The Cleveland Browns are in dire need of wide receiver help, and the Green Bay Packers may have the answer for them ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
The Packers are absolutely loaded with talent at the position, particularly after selecting both Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in NFL Draft. There will almost surely be an odd man out somewhere, and it could be Romeo Doubs.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton is predicting that Doubs will get traded this offseason, although he has him going to the Tennessee Titans. But why not the Browns?
Cleveland did not select a receiver in the draft (for some reason), and all it did in free agency was sign Diontae Johnson, who played for three teams last year and quit on one of them because it was apparently too cold outside. This from someone who spent five years in Pittsburgh. Go figure.
Beyond Jerry Jeudy, the Browns' receiving corps is very barren, even if Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash represent potential breakout candidates.
Cleveland needs some proven help, and Doubs would certainly provide that. He may not be a No. 1 talent, but he did catch 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, averaging a respectable 13.1 yards per reception.
Doubs has been very solid over the course of his first three NFL campaigns in Green Bay, but with the 25-year-old preparing to enter the final year of his deal and such a crowded depth chart, he may comprise a very legitimate trade candidate for the Packers.
Should Green Bay decide to place Doubs on the trade block, the Browns would comprise the perfect destination and may be able to nab the University of Nevada product for a third or fourth-round pick.
