Rams Dubbed Trade Destination for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns nabbed Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft back in April, but there are legitimate questions about his future with the team.
Is he legitimately the Browns' franchise quarterback moving forward? Or does the organization merely view him as Day 3 fodder?
There actually has been some trade conjecture surrounding Sanders heading into training camp, although it really is just that: conjecture.
Still, Mark Sipos of Dawg Pound Daily has listed a couple of possible destination for Sanders in the event of a deal, and he offered a rather intriguing landing spot: the Los Angeles Rams.
"Matthew Stafford is still capable, but the Rams don’t have a clear succession plan," Sipos wrote. "Sanders could sit behind him, learn the nuances of Sean McVay’s system, and grow into a potential starter down the line. His timing-based game and quick release would fit the scheme, and there’d be no pressure to play early."
The Rams actually would make perfect sense as a trade partner for the Browns when it comes to Sanders. Los Angeles doesn't know how much time Stafford has left, and as Sipos noted, the Rams don't have a plan in place behind him.
Of course, the chances of Cleveland actually moving Sanders before the 2025 NFL regular season are slim to none.
Yes, the Browns have four quarterbacks that will be competing in camp, but if they are going to trade one of them, it will probably be either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett; not Sanders or fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
