Cleveland Browns Legend Reveals Bold Shedeur Sanders Prediction
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is unquestionably one of the most polarizing names in the NFL right now, and that includes among Browns fans.
There are legitimate questions as to whether or not Sanders can actually be Cleveland's franchise quarterback moving forward, especially considering that he was a fifth-round pick.
However, former Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon has a great feeling about Sanders and seems to believe that the team is in good hands with the Colorado Buffaloes product.
“I’m going to say it over and over and over again: I think this kid, Shedeur, I think this kid is going to rise to the top," Dixon said on his show. "By somewhere in the middle of the season, I think this kid is going to be our starting quarterback."
Sanders is battling three other signal-callers for the starting job heading into 2025: veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as well as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
The prevailing thought is that one of Flacco or Pickett will ultimately be under center in Week 1, but it stands to reason that Sanders could take over the starting role later on in the year.
Cleveland may actually have to get Sanders out on the field at some point this coming fall to see what it may potentially have in the 23-year-old in order to determine whether or not it should be selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Sanders tossed 37 touchdown passes while completing 74 percent of his passes — which led the country — during his final season at Colorado.
