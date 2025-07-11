Cleveland Browns QB Shredded With Absolutely Brutal Outlook
The Cleveland Browns have an entirely new quarterback room heading into the 2025 NFL season, and it's quite a mixture.
The Browns traded for a former first-round pick in Kenny Pickett, signed a cult hero in 40-year-old Joe Flacco and then drafted a pair of signal-callers in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
The general consensus is that one of Flacco or Pickett will end up being the starter in Week 1, and many are leaning toward the former.
However, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox does not have high hopes for Flacco, calling him the most likely Browns player to bust this year.
"Any fans hoping to see a repeat of Flacco Fever are going to be disheartened," Knox wrote. "Assuming Flacco even beats out the other three quarterbacks, he's not joining a roster that is a QB away from postseason contention. The 2023 Browns had the league's top-ranked defense, and Cleveland has regressed significantly on that side of the ball since."
Flacco famously led the Browns to the playoffs a couple of years ago after stepping in as the starting quarterback during the second half of the season, even winning Comeback Player of the Year honors.
The former Super Bowl champion then took a one-year detour with the Indianapolis Colts last season before returning to Cleveland in free agency, and he definitely seems excited about the opportunity.
Unfortunately, Flacco is now two years older than he was during his original stint with the Browns, and as Knox noted, Cleveland is not quite as good overall as it was in 2023.
