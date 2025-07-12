Browns, Raiders Named Potential Partners in QB Trade
The Cleveland Browns currently have four healthy quarterbacks on their roster, and the chances of them keeping the entire quartet heading into the 2025 NFL regular season seem rather slim.
As such, a trade could potentially surface for the Browns between now and Week 1, and Mark Sipos of Dawg Pound Daily has pitched a rather interesting idea for Cleveland.
Sipos ran through possible trade destinations for all four of the Browns' quarterbacks, and when it came to Joe Flacco, he pegged the Las Vegas Raiders as a landing spot.
"Geno Smith is the starter for now, but the depth behind him is thin," Sipos wrote. "Aidan O’Connell flashed some arm, but his play was inconsistent, and the offense sputtered when he was under center. Flacco would give the Raiders a more stable veteran backup as they shift toward a ground-heavy identity under Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll. With prized rookie Ashton Jeanty expected to be the centerpiece, Flacco could step in and manage the offense without getting in the way of the run game."
The Raiders swung a trade for Smith and then signed him to a contract extension earlier this offseason, so they seem pretty comfortable with him under center. But are they okay with O'Connell as his backup?
To be quite frank, O'Connell probably offers just as much as Flacco at this point, and he is obviously significant younger. Taking that into consideration, it's hard to imagine Las Vegas surrendering anything of value for Flacco.
Plus, it seems rather likely that Cleveland will enter 2025 with Flacco as its starting quarterback, so he probably isn't getting dealt. At least not right now.
