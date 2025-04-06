REPORT: Browns Considering Stunning Draft Pick That May Make Fans Revolt
The Cleveland Browns lay claim to the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and if they decide to keep the selection, the general consensus is that they will take one of three players: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.
This is assuming that Cam Ward goes No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, of course.
However, the Browns are reportedly considering select a sleeper player with the second pick that may cause fans to revolt: Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham.
At least that is what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend.
“They are mysterious right now and I think they like to be. They are enjoying this process," Fowler said. "The Browns have spent a significant amount of time with Carter in the last few weeks in this process. He has felt the love and connection with that team. So, if time invested tells us anything, he would very well be the pick opposite Myles Garrett, but they have a shortlist. Shedeur Sanders is on it, Travis Hunter is on it, Mason Graham, the big defensive tackle from Michigan, is on it."
Graham is widely viewed as one of the top defensive prospects in this upcoming draft class, but it would be an absolute shock if Cleveland takes him at No. 2. That's especially considering the Browns could definitely trade down and still nab him.
Now, to be fair, Fowler didn't elaborate on whether or not Cleveland was considering moving down. Perhaps the only way the Browns would really select Graham is if they traded back, but regardless, he is certainly not the player most Cleveland fans are hoping for.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Must Take Travis Hunter At No. 2 and Here's Why
MORE: Browns Could Pull Off Mammoth NFL Draft Heist in This Scenario
MORE: Insider Reveals Massive Intel on Browns' NFL Draft Plans
MORE: Browns Connected to Colossal Potential Trade With Raiders
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Drops Bold Claim on Potentially Being Drafted by Browns