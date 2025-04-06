Browns Digest

REPORT: Browns Considering Stunning Draft Pick That May Make Fans Revolt

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly considering making a stunning pick in the NFL Draft.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns lay claim to the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and if they decide to keep the selection, the general consensus is that they will take one of three players: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

This is assuming that Cam Ward goes No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, of course.

However, the Browns are reportedly considering select a sleeper player with the second pick that may cause fans to revolt: Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham.

At least that is what ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend.

“They are mysterious right now and I think they like to be. They are enjoying this process," Fowler said. "The Browns have spent a significant amount of time with Carter in the last few weeks in this process. He has felt the love and connection with that team. So, if time invested tells us anything, he would very well be the pick opposite Myles Garrett, but they have a shortlist. Shedeur Sanders is on it, Travis Hunter is on it, Mason Graham, the big defensive tackle from Michigan, is on it."

Graham is widely viewed as one of the top defensive prospects in this upcoming draft class, but it would be an absolute shock if Cleveland takes him at No. 2. That's especially considering the Browns could definitely trade down and still nab him.

Now, to be fair, Fowler didn't elaborate on whether or not Cleveland was considering moving down. Perhaps the only way the Browns would really select Graham is if they traded back, but regardless, he is certainly not the player most Cleveland fans are hoping for.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Browns Must Take Travis Hunter At No. 2 and Here's Why

MORE: Browns Could Pull Off Mammoth NFL Draft Heist in This Scenario

MORE: Insider Reveals Massive Intel on Browns' NFL Draft Plans

MORE: Browns Connected to Colossal Potential Trade With Raiders

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Drops Bold Claim on Potentially Being Drafted by Browns

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News