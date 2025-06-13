One Cleveland Browns Blockbuster Trade Possibility We Cannot Rule Out
Outside of extending defensive end Myles Garrett and selecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft, it has been a mostly quiet offseason for the Cleveland Browns, who entered free agency with virtually no financial wiggle room.
The Browns went just 3-14 last year, so many were expecting them to trade off some veteran pieces. Cleveland has actually not done that, instead opting to roll with a soft rebuild rather than blowing the roster up entirely.
However, we cannot rule out the potential of the Browns still swinging some trades between now and Week 1, and one blockbuster possibility still exists: moving cornerback Denzel Ward.
Ward is one of the best cornerbacks in football and is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign in which he racked up 49 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 19 passes defended, the latter of which led the league. He is still just 28 years old and is under contract through 2027.
But there is one drawback to Ward that makes things rather dicey moving forward: his concussion history. Ward has suffered six concussions throughout his NFL career, most recently sustaining one against the Baltimore Ravens last October.
There is no doubt that that is very concerning, and it does paint a rather murky picture in terms of Ward's NFL future. Taking into consideration his medical history, coupled with the fact that Cleveland almost surely won't be ready to win within the next couple of years, it may make sense for the Browns to trade the former first-round pick for an enormous return right now.
We all know how valuable star corners are in a modern NFL that is predicted upon explosive aerial attacks. This is why even pedestrian cornerbacks get paid exorbitant amounts of money.
Ward, on the other hand, is on a rather friendly deal given his skill level and the current market, so he could command some pretty hefty value in a trade.
Would Cleveland seriously jettison the Macedonia, Oh. native this deep into the offseason? It's entirely possible. The Miami Dolphins are in the process of doing it with fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey, so we can't completely dismiss the chances of the Browns going that direction with Ward.
There are tons of teams around the league that could use a No. 1 cornerback, so Cleveland would also have pretty extensive leverage in trade talks, especially given the fact that Ward still has three years remaining on his contract.
A world does exist in which a rival squad could come along and make the Browns a titanic offer that they can't refuse, and if that does occur, Cleveland could say goodbye to its four-time Pro Bowler.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Slammed With 'Loser' Take
MORE: Steelers Defender Fires Warning Shot at Former Browns Teammates
MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Hilariously Rips Social Media in Epic Rant
MORE: Browns Connected to Intriguing Pro Bowl Trade With AFC Opponent
MORE: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out About Deion Sanders' Health