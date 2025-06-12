Cleveland Browns QB Hilariously Rips Social Media in Epic Rant
Social media is absolutely everywhere these days. Whether it's Instagram, X, TikTok or whatever, you can't go anywhere without seeing it. In public, in private, it's there, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has apparently had enough of it.
While Flacco admitted he uses Instagram, he doesn't have any intention of ever engaing in any of the other social media platforms.
"Twitter and all those other things, I won't even download it on my phone, because I know it's a trap to just get sucked in," Flacco told reporters. "... "No TikTok dances. This generation is different. The fact that people want to get on their phones and show people, that's embarrassing. You're an adult. Be an adult. I can't wrap my head around that."
Flacco entered the NFL in 2008 when social media was still in its infancy stages. Facebook was booming back then, but Twitter (now X) was barely even known, and Instagram wasn't even a thing until 2010.
"I get it, you have kids and you want to have fun with your kids," Flacco added. "Like, have fun with your kids in private. ... I'm not guarded. I don't think I'm guarded at all. Honestly, if you talk to me in person, I'll tell you a lot. But on social media? No chance."
At 40 years old, it should come as no surprise that Flacco is a bit old school, so don't expect to see him engaging in any rampant social media trends.
And let's be real here: can anyone really blame him?
