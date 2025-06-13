Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Slammed With 'Loser' Take
The Cleveland Browns selected a pair of quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, first nabbing Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third round before circling back to trade up for Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in Round 5.
The fact that Sanders was still available on Day 3 was certainly a surprise, which was why the Browns scurried to scoop him up. But now, Cleveland has created a rather complicated situation for itself, as it has four quarterbacks competing for the starting role, also including veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
Sanders is widely viewed as the Browns' quarterback of the future, even if Gabriel was taken two rounds ahead of him. However, Gabriel actually appears to be slightly ahead of Sanders on the depth chart right now, as he has received more first-team reps in offseason workouts.
This has led to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport labeling Sanders one of the "biggest losers" of organized team activities.
"That drop on draft day hasn’t alleviated the spotlight on Sanders, and one of the bigger stories of Browns’ OTAs was that while Sanders and Gabriel received most of the quarterback reps as the team attempts to see what they have in the youngsters, it was the latter who worked mostly with the starters," Davenport wrote.
Davenport even questions if Sanders' chances of making the team are in danger.
"Not that long ago, many assumed it was just a matter of time before Sanders was a star in the NFL. Now, he faces a summer certain to be filled with even more scrutiny," Davenport wrote. "And a legitimate battle to even make the 53-man roster."
This is probably a bit reactionary. Sanders will almost certainly make the cut heading into the 2025 regular season, as the Browns seem much more likely to part ways with either Flacco or Pickett than the rookie. But there is no doubt that Sanders is facing an uphill battle this summer.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Steelers Defender Fires Warning Shot at Former Browns Teammates
MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Hilariously Rips Social Media in Epic Rant
MORE: Browns Connected to Intriguing Pro Bowl Trade With AFC Opponent
MORE: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out About Deion Sanders' Health
MORE: Browns Linked to Explosive Playmaker That Makes Perfect Sense