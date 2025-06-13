Steelers Defender Fires Warning Shot at Former Browns Teammates
Back in February, the Cleveland Browns released safety Juan Thornhill, and not long after, he signed with the hated rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
It's obviously the last place the Browns want any of their former players to go, but once Thornhill was a free agent, anywhere was fair game.
Thornhill will see his former Cleveland teammates again for the first time on Oct. 12, and needless to say, the veteran is already prepared.
“But they’ve definitely got to see me two times a year. I’m excited about that opportunity,” Thornhill said, via the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.
Thornhill had spent the last couple of seasons with the Browns, and in 2024, he played in just 11 games due to a calf injury. During his time on the field, he registered 49 tackles and three passes defended.
The 29-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Virginia, was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Thornhill spent the first four years of his career with the Chiefs, and while a torn ACL prevented him from participating in Kansas City's Super Bowl win during his rookie campaign, he was on the field for the Chiefs' second championship victory during the 2022-23 season.
The Browns cut ties with Thornhill to free up some cap room, as they entered the offseason with an absolutely miserable financial situation. But obviously, Thornhill is a bit angry that Cleveland released him regardless. We'll see how the Browns fare against the Steelers in 2025 after splitting the season series with them this past year.
