Analyst Sends Urgent Free Agent Message to Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a whole lot of crucial decisions to make this offseason, and the primary one is deciding whether or not they will trade Myles Garrett.
Of course, the Browns also need to figure out what they will do at quarterback, and there are plenty of other ancillary decisions they must make, as well.
Cleveland's financial situation is rough heading into free agency, so it probably won't be able to bring in any significant additions. However, Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily has identified one player the Browns must absolutely keep: linebacker Devin Bush.
"Cleveland should be doing everything they can to make the money work to keep Bush," Pedraza wrote. "He'd be a veteran presence in the locker room for the defense if Myles Garrett gets traded this offseason, and he is a reliable starter in place of [Jeremiah] Owusu-Koramoah."
With Owusu-Koramoah's status for 2025 in jeopardy due to a neck injury, the Browns probably should make retaining Bush a priority.
Bush isn't a star, but he is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 76 tackles, a sack and three passes defended in 16 games. What's more, he posted a very impressive 79.2 overall grade at Pro Football Focus, including an 86.4 run defense grade.
The 26-year-old could surely be had on a relatively cheap short-term deal, which is all the Browns can really afford to give right now.
Cleveland can always draft a linebacker, but Bush is still young and has proven that he can be a productive member of the team's defense.
It would definitely be wise for the Browns to at least make a strong attempt to re-sign the University of Michigan product.
