Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Shares who he Sees Deshaun Watson as, Optimisic About the Future With QB1

Kevin Stefanski is excited about the future of the Cleveland Browns with Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson missed 11 games in 2022 after sitting out the entirety of the 2021 season and it undoubtedly impacted his play in 2022. Going forward, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is optimistic.

"There was things that Deshaun was working through," Stefanski said about Watson's return to the field on The Ken Carman Show. "I get to see him every day in practice. I'm very, very optimistic about Deshaun and how he's going to perform. I've seen it with my own eyes."

When it comes to rooting for Watson and the Browns, many fans were pushed away when the two came together. The off-the-field stuff is tough and nobody can blame them. Stefanski opened up a bit about who he sees Watson as, however.

"I've been very, very respectful of everyone's opinion. I can just tell you from being around Deshaun, he's a good person and a good teammate. I think he showed his teammates, if you talk to his teammates, you see a guy that pushed them."

There will be real expectations in 2023 after Watson had six games and a full offseason ahead of him still. Cleveland will need him to lead him to a better record than the 3-3 he went this year. Stefanski seems to be sure he has the guy to do just that.

