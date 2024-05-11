Browns' Kevin Stefanski Believes The Time Is Right To Start Keepers Foundation
"It took us 5 years to come up with a name," Kevin Stefanski quipped at Browns rookie minicamp what inspired the founding of "The Keepers Foundation" going into his fifth year withe the franchise.
Back in April the Browns announced the initiative, created by Stefanski and his family. The he program uses the Bible verse Genesis 4:9 about being "they brothers keeper" as a guiding light, with the goal of offering support for children across the greater Cleveland community.
"What we're trying to do with this foundation is look out for the people that need us to look out for them the most. And that's the kids in our communities that are underprivileged," Stefanski said via a press release at the time.
Since taking over as the Browns head coach in 2020, Stefanski had always hoped to develop a program to benefit the local community. So why now? Settling on a name didn't actually take 5 years. With help from his family everything just finally came together.
"My family and I, we really, it started with a conversation and I've got young kids and wanting to impress upon them that it's so important to give back," Stefanski explained. "And when you've been blessed, you want to give back even more. And this community, Northeast Ohio, Cleveland people have just been so good to us, and that's the truth. And people have been so supportive of us. We want to get out there in the community and we want to do that for the reasons of helping and also for our kids to see this is so important. There's young kids in this community in particular that need our help, and that's what we intend to do."
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have publicly said a contract extension is looming for Stefanski, which certainly makes the timing feel even more perfect.
"Truthfully, I mean this is home," said Stefanski. "So we want to make sure that we make this foundation a place that, a group that makes a lasting impact."
The program will host it's first event this summer, called Under the Lights with Coach Stefanski & Friends." It's a flag football tournament to be held on June 6 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
On top of keeping kids active, Stefanski sees Flag football as "a steppingstone to the game that kids are watching the professionals play on Sundays." The event serves as a unique opportunity for them to become more connected to the game.
Seven days later the foundation will host it's second event: Night Out by the Lake with Coach Stefanski & Friends, on June 13 as an evening out in Cleveland with an auction to raise money for the program.
Tickets for both events can be found here. Learn more about the Keepers Program at: https://www.thekeepersfoundation.org/
