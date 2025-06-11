Browns QB Trade Chatter Grows Louder as Competition Heats Up
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room continues fodder for the media as we head into training camp. But recently, there has been one name that has gained traction as a potential trade candidate.
92.3 The Fan's Jeff Phelps and longtime Cleveland sports writer Tom Withers discussed the idea of the Browns trading third-round pick Dillon Gabriel on Wednesday and why it would make sense for the organization.
Withers would go on to agree with Phelps' take, claiming that the idea "is not a far-fetched scenario what-so-ever."
"Somebody's going to get hurt in another camp, somebody's going to get traded, somebody's not going to be happy and is going to sit out because of a contract," Withers stated. "Pieces move all the time. So this is not a far-fetched scenario what-so-ever"
The idea of the Browns potentially trading a quarterback has hung over the organization since the selection of both Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. And while the former Oregon standout has the advantage of a high draft position, many believe that Gabriel would be a perfect fit under Miami Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniels and his fast-paced offense.
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkurt mentioned this idea on Monday, stating that sources told him the Dolphins liked the rookie quarterback.
However, it should be noted that Miami did trade the No. 98 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in order to move up in the second round. If the Dolphins truly liked Gabriel, it would make sense for the Browns to move off the third-round pick for future draft capital. The trade would provide more clarity in the quarterback room and officially make it a three-man race between Flacco, Pickett, and Sanders.
