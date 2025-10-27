Browns' Quinshon Judkins suffers injury in loss to Patriots
Another day, another loss for the Cleveland Browns.
For the sixth time in the 2025-26 NFL season, the Browns have suffered a disappointing defeat, falling to 2-6 overall on the year. This time, Cleveland's defeat came in a 32-13 beatdown from the New England Patriots on the road from Gillette Stadium.
While 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, thrived during the loss with a career-high five sacks, the rest of the team couldn't get the job done.
To add an extra slap in the face to the Cleveland Browns and the team's faithful, they had to watch as rookie running back Quinshon Judkins exited from the game due to an injury.
His last snap for Cleveland came with 8:24 on the clock in the third quarter of play. He caught a ball from rookie signal caller Dillon Gabriel before being taken down awkwardly on a tackle from a member of the Patriots defense.
Judkins was listed as questionable to return after leaving the game, but further evaluations from the medical staff ruled him out.
After the game concluded, head coach Kevin Stefanski informed the media about the extent to which Judkins was banged up.
He said that the team was "hopeful" that Judkins would be OK. The official extent of the damage will not be known until early this coming week.
Up until his injury, the second round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft had rushed for 19 yards on nine carries along with three catches for negative two yards.
On the season, he leads the Browns' rushing attack with 486 yards and five touchdowns. Prior to his injury and Sunday's strugglesome outing, he was perceived by many to be a potential NFL Rookie of the Year candidate.
Outside of Judkins, the team has rookie Dylan Sampson and fifth-year Jerome Ford they can lean into. Sampson has looked strong as a receiving back, but has yet to break out in the rushing attack, while Ford is currently being shopped by Cleveland ahead of the trade deadline.
The team also saw an injury suffered to rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger. He will undergo an MRI on Monday, but it is perceived to be a high ankle sprain. Defensive backs Tyson Campbell and Rayshawn Jenkins left Sunday's loss with injuries too.
The Browns, who have regularly disappointed many this season, now turn their attention to a Week Nine bye. The team will have plenty of time to address its shortcomings and attempt to make changes with hopes of putting this season back on track.
For now, and the foreseeable future, there doesn't seem to be many Victory Monday's on the horizon.