Browns reveal what's next for new offensive tackle Cam Robinson
Cam Robinson played just six snaps for the Browns during their London matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, his first handful of plays donning Cleveland’s colors.
Robinson, who played for Minnesota most of last season, arrived to Cleveland via a trade with the Texans, who signed him to a one year deal worth 12 million dollars last March. His acquisition is the result of a season-ending injury to Dawand Jones in Week 3, and subpar performances by Cornelius Lucas, Jones’ main backup at the left tackle position.
Although it was expected to have Robinson playing right away on the Browns’ decimated offensive line after his arrival, he only played six reps against the Vikes, by design.
So, what did the Browns think after a limited debut? Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees had a few moderately encouraging words for Robinson.
“Yeah, hard week for Cam, You come here and all of a sudden, you’re going to Europe. We felt like he did a nice job during the week. We had a plan going into the game, getting his feet wet a little bit, see how it continues to go and evaluate it from there. But he did a nice job for us a week ago getting ready to play, and we’ll continue to build on that.”
The truth is Robinson needs to step up his game... in a hurry. Though he only participated in one series (six plays) throughout the contest, he was flagged twice.
One was a false start, completely understandable when a new offensive lineman is still adapting to the cadence of a quarterback, in this case, rookie Dillon Gabriel making his first NFL start. The other one was declined, an illegal formation, where a ninth-year veteran should know better.
In any case, the play of KT Levenston -- who managed the rest of the game at left tackle -- has forced the Browns’ to the point where the plan is to have Robinson start in Week 6 on the road against the Steelers. At least this seems to be the plan of head coach Kevin Stefanski regarding the position.
At the very least, expect Robinson to play much more than six plays against the Steelers and their fearsome pass-rushing combo of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
Having Jack Conklin protecting Gabriel’s right side is monumental, after returning to action against the Vikings since being sidelined in the season opener. But the Steelers can bring pressure from all sides, and two starting-caliber offensive tackles is better than one.
That’s what the Browns are hoping they got when they acquired Robinson.