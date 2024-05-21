Browns Sign Former Seahawks and Panthers WR
As OTAs kickoff for the Browns, a new wide receiver is joining the fold and looking to earn a roster spot.
Cleveland announced the signing of former Seahawks and Panthers practice squad wide receiver Matt Landers on Tuesday. Landers was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent last offseason and spent the spring and summer competing for a roster spot before ultimately being released and re-signed to the team's practice squad prior to the start of the season.
In late September he was released again but quickly landed in Carolina as a practice squad signee. He was released by the Panthers in December and actually fielded offers from multiple United Football league teams. Now he finds himself back in the NFL as he will have the opportunity to compete in a loaded Browns wide receiver room this spring and potentially this summer.
Along with Landers Cleveland's wide receiver depth chart now features Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Jamari Thrash, James Proche II, Jaelon Dardon, Jalen Camp and Ahmarean Brown.
