Browns Waive Backup QB, Sign K Lucas Havrisik
OTA's get rolling for the Browns on Wednesday and the team is making some tweaks to the roster.
On Monday Cleveland announced it was signing kicker Lucas Havrisik to the 90-man roster, while waiving undrafted free agent QB Jacob Sirmon in the process.
The Arizona product is in his second season in the NFL and Havrisik (6-2, 188) enters his second NFL season and was originally part of the Colts practice squad in 2022. Last season, Havrisik actually spent time with the Browns as a practice squad member but was plucked away by the Rams who signed him to their active roster in late October. Havrisik made his first career field goal in a Week 8 and went on to knock in 15 of 20 field goal attempts and 19 of his 22 PAT attempts.
Earlier in the offseason Cleveland signed Havrisik to a reserve/futures contract. He was waived just last week but rejoins the roster just six days later.
As for Sirmon, he was a tryout player for the Browns during rookie minicamp and wound up being signed after the three-day session. Even without Sirmon the Browns still have four QBs on the 90-man roster including Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley.
