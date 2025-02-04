Browns Urged to Pursue Chiefs' Star in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns are going to be an interesting team to watch throughout the upcoming NFL offseason. With many different needs and now the trade request from superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, the Browns are going to be very busy.
Add in the fact that Cleveland does not have a ton of financial flexibility and things get even more interesting.
Andrew Berry still needs to get creative and find a way to add more talent. The franchise may be about to go through somewhat of a rebuild, but there are ways to speed up any rebuild that could be coming.
Looking at the main needs on the roster, the Browns are going to need a new quarterback, some offensive line help, and they could use a linebacker. With the future of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah being completely up in the air, targeting a new defensive leader could be a major priority.
With that in mind, Cleveland has been urged to consider pursuing a Kansas City Chiefs' star in NFL free agency this offseason.
Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire recently suggested Nick Bolton as a potential target for the Browns.
"Could the Browns cut Jordan Hicks after one season? Is Mohamoud Diabate ready to step into the full-time starting role? Will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ever play football again? These are all questions the Browns have to answer. Bringing in a sturdy force in the middle of their defense will at least bring an ounce of stability," Kinnan wrote.
Bolton would be a perfect addition to the Cleveland defense. He is just 24 years old with a lot of room to continue growing. However, he has also shown off star potential.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Chiefs, Bolton ended up recording 106 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and six defended passes in 16 games.
Whether or not the Browns can afford a player like Bolton would be the big question.
He is not going to be a cheap option in free agency. But, if Cleveland can get creative and found a way to bring him in, the defense would take a big step forward.
