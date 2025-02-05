Shedeur Sanders Responds to Browns Fans' Myles Garrett Reaction
It seems like so long ago already that Shedeur Sanders was the most talked about name connected to the Cleveland Browns. Those days have been gone since Monday.
Following the news breaking that Myles Garrett was requesting a trade away from the Browns, everything has been about that storyline. In fact, even Sanders has commented on it.
Fans are not happy with the news. Garrett has been the face of the franchise and the heart and soul of the team. Seeing him walk away would be extremely painful for any Cleveland fan.
After fans showed up to protest, some protesting the team and some just protesting the trade request, Sanders took to X to briefly comment on the situation.
Sanders was relatively cryptic with his tweet. He didn't say much, but he did send a message.
Some have taken it as a positive sign that Sanders could come in and be the savior of the franchise. Others think that this situation has made it much more unlikely that the standout quarterback would want to play for the Browns.
Truthfully, there isn't enough to base any kind of conclusion on. However, the fact that he took the time to comment on the situation shows that he is closely monitoring the situation in Cleveland.
If the Browns were to draft Sanders, he would instantly become the face of the franchise if Garrett is gone. However, would he feel comfortable going to a team that a player like Garrett is trying to get away from?
Only time will give fans the answer to that question.
Andrew Berry is quickly wearing out his welcome with the Browns' fan base. He is a huge part of the reason that the team has come to this situation. The trade for Deshaun Watson and the contract Cleveland gave Watson has been a big contributing factor to ending up in this predicament.
Hopefully, he can claw his way out of it. So far, the Browns have shown no willingness to comply with Garrett's request for a trade. A standoff between the two parties could be coming.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Cleveland. Will Garrett end up getting trade? Does Sanders end up with the Browns/
Unfortunately, there are no answers to those questions at this point in time.
