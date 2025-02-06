Browns' Jameis Winston Sure Sounds All About Joining Steelers
Jameis Winston offered some much-needed entertaining for the Cleveland Browns' faithful during the 2024 NFL season.
Even before Deshaun Watson went down with a torn Achilles, fans were calling for Winston to be the starter. They got their wish after the injury and fans absolutely loved watching him play.
Granted, he made some costly mistakes. He threw a lot of interceptions. But, he was still very much loved by Browns fans.
Heading into the offseason, that love could disappear quickly. Winston sure sounds interested in playing for the arch-rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
During a recent interview, Winston opened up about playing for the Steelers. He seemed to have heavy interest in playing in Pittsburgh if they come calling in free agency.
“I love Pittsburgh because I admire Coach Mike Tomlin so much,” Winston said. “The first Super Bowl ring I ever held in my hand was a 2009 Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl ring from Bruce Arians. That is definitely aligned with my visions."
Those comments are not going to please Cleveland fans.
Winston ended up playing in 12 games for the Browns this season, completing 61.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Seeing him go on to sign with the Steelers would be a gut punch for Cleveland. He became such a fan favorite, but any player that leaves the Browns for Pittsburgh does not end up being liked very much.
Unfortunately, that is a scenario that could end up happening. His interest alone will rub some people the wrong way.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where Winston ends up playing the next chapter of his career. Hopefully, he does not end up signing with the Steelers and fans can continue rooting him on in his next opportunity.
