Browns Analyst Feels This Nick Chubb Move Could be Inevitable
Heading into the offseason, it appeared that Nick Chubb had played his final game as a member of the Cleveland Browns. But now, things may be changing.
Chubb's contract with the Browns expired after this past year, and given how his 2024 campaign went, it seemed only natural that the two sides would go their separate ways.
However, Chubb is still remaining on the free-agent market as March comes to a close, which Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily thinks is an indication that the 29-year-old could be back.
"That's why it feels more and more likely that Chubb will just re-sign with the Browns this offseason," Pedraza wrote. "He's a free agent and former All Pro running back that has, somehow, not signed with any other team. His potential has to be measured against his injury history, of course, but he's a fan favorite and deserves another shot at revitalizing his career with the team he's called home his entire career."
While Chubb is indeed a four-time Pro Bowler, it's important to keep in mind that he is not exactly the same player now that he was during that stretch between 2019 and 2022.
The former second-round pick suffered a devastating knee injury in September 2023 and made his return a little over a year later. Chubb then played just eight games in 2024 before breaking his foot, knocking him for the remainder of the season.
During his time on the field this past year, the University of Georgia product rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a meager 3.3 yards per carry, so to be perfectly honest, the fact that he remains unsigned is not a huge mystery.
But perhaps the Browns ultimately will work something out with Chubb in the coming weeks.
