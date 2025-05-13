Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns GM Drops Update After Heartbreaking Injury News

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has delivered an update after some brutal injury news surfaced.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry watches practice during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry watches practice during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On Monday, it was revealed that Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would miss the entire 2025 NFL season while recovering from a neck injury.

While the announcement wasn't particularly surprising, it was still depressing news, as Owusu-Koramoah is not only a Pro Bowl defender, but a tremendous presence in Cleveland.

Fortunately, Owusu-Koramoah seems to be just fine from a non-football perspective, but there is no doubt that his playing career appears to be in jeopardy.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry provided an update on the situation afterward, and he isn't too sure what the future holds for Owusu-Koramoah.

“Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year," Berry said in a statement, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah’s football future at this time, but we do note that he’s in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery.”

Owusu-Koramoah initially suffered the injury during Cleveland's Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens last October and had to be stretchered off the field.

The Browns delivered very few updates in the aftermath other than to say that the 25-year-old was doing just fine, but the lack of clarity on his NFL future was definitely concerning.

Hopefully, Owusu-Koramoah can return to the field at some point, but his health and well being obviously comes before football.

