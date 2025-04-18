Browns Could Bring Back Disgruntled Player in Wild Twist
The Cleveland Browns have a bevy of needs to address in the NFL Draft, as they simply did not have the financial means to fix their problems in free agency.
One of the Browns' most significant holes is along the offensive line, where the production absolutely plummeted in 2024.
Sure, injuries played a role in Cleveland's disappointing play in the trenches this past season, but let's be honest: the Browns' offensive linemen also did not perform very well.
The best example of both sides of the coin is Jedrick Wills, who played in just five games due to a knee injury and was not exactly on great terms with Cleveland by the end of the year.
Wills hit free agency after the season, but he is surprisingly still available. Could the Browns actually explore a reunion with the former first-round pick? Cem Yolbulan of Factory of Sadness thinks so, proposing that Cleveland takes a flier on Wills.
"At the same time, the Browns don't have any good options at left tackle as things stand now," Yolbulan wrote. "Dawand Jones is coming off an injury, and he will likely miss training camp. He hasn't been very good when he has been on the field, either. ... Wills is obviously not the most exciting name to throw out there, but bringing him in for training camp competition would only benefit the Browns."
Considering that Wills could probably be had on a cheap one-year deal at this point, it may not be the worst idea to bring him back into the fold.
Of course, we don't even know if the 25-year-old would want to return to the Browns, so this suggestion may be moot.
