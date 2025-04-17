Browns Trade Proposal With AFC Contender Could Net Them Franchise QB
Many are expecting the Cleveland Browns to select Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, which obviously wouldn't answer their colossal problem at quarterback.
But could the Browns trade back into the first round to find their answer under center? Rich Eisen thinks so, proposing that Cleveland swings a trade with the Denver Broncos to acquire the 20th overall pick, where it could then possibly select a falling Shedeur Sanders.
“How about the Cleveland Browns taking Travis Hunter No. 2 and then flipping up from 33 to, say, 20, because again, if it’s a third-round selection and a fifth and sixth-round swap, Denver would be willing to go from 20 down to 33," Eisen said. "... What if the Browns, if Shedeur's dropping, trade into the first round again and get both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders?"
Given the fact that some feel Sanders could potentially drop fairly far on Day 1, this isn't a completely unreasonable scenario, and it's one Cleveland should absolutely consider.
We get that Hunter is a generational talent, and the Browns may want to just nab him at No. 2, no questions asked. But again, Cleveland would still have a major issue at quarterback. The Browns could always try to land a signal-caller on Day 2, but there is obviously significant risk involved there.
Pulling off a Hunter-Sanders haul in Round 1 would be quite the draft heist for Cleveland and would set the Browns up very well for the future.
We'll see what happens next week, but this is certainly something to keep in mind regarding Cleveland heading into draft night.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Must Address Budding Problem That Could Blow Up in Their Face
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Issues Brutal Reality About Nick Chubb
MORE: Browns Linked to Absurd Blockbuster Trade With NFC Team
MORE: Browns' Joe Flacco Seems to Want Travis Hunter in Cleveland
MORE: Browns-Chiefs Trade Proposal Pairs Myles Garrett With Rising Star