NFL Legend Throws Shade at Cleveland Browns QB
The Cleveland Browns have quite the interesting quarterback situation right now, to say the least. The Browns added four quarterbacks this offseason, all of whom are expected to compete for playing time heading into the 2025 NFL campaign.
Of course, all eyes are really on Shedeur Sanders, who Cleveland was somehow able to nab in the fifth round of the NFL Draft last month and who could very well become the Browns' franchise player under center.
Until then, though, Sanders needs to learn on the job, and part of that is absorbing knowledge from veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Well, sort of.
During a recent episode of the Nightcap, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe discussed what Sanders needs to do during his rookie campaign, and while Sharpe absolutely feels that Sanders can soak up some nuggets of information from Flacco, he doesn't think much of Pickett's chances to be a mentor for the Colorado Buffaloes product.
"Hopefully he can impart some wisdom. Joe Flacco's been in this thing a very, very long time," Sharpe said. "... Hopefully I can get something from Joe. Kenny Pickett's been in the league for a while. I don't know if I'm going to get too much from him, but you know, hey, let's see how it goes."
To Sharpe's point, there probably really isn't a whole lot that Pickett can offer Sanders right now given that he has only played three NFL seasons himself, making just 25 starts.
It's also important to note that Pickett, a former first-round pick, is 27 years old and is still trying to carve out a role as someone's franchise quarterback in his own right.
In the end, Pickett may ultimately serve as trade bait for Cleveland, as it doesn't seem very likely that the Browns will carry four healthy signal-callers into next season.
