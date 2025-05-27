Browns Once Again Linked to Uncomfortable Reunion With Former Pro Bowler
The Cleveland Browns have a very obvious need in one particular area right now: wide receiver. The Browns didn't select a single receiver in the NFL Draft, and outside of taking a flier on troubled veteran Diontae Johnson, they didn't make any moves to address the issue in free agency, either.
The problem is that the market has largely dried up in terms of finding capable wide receiver help, so Cleveland may very well have to make do with what it has: Jerry Jeudy and a bunch of question marks behind him.
However, former Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon feels that Cleveland should pursue a rather uncomfortable reunion with an old friend: Amari Cooper.
Cooper is still remaining on the open market in spite of being just two seasons removed from a career year with the Browns, when he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns en route to his fifth Pro Bowl appearance.
The 30-year-old took a major step back in 2024, however, as the Browns traded him to the Buffalo Bills midway through the campaign and he didn't perform well at either destination.
In 14 games between Cleveland and Buffalo last season, Cooper caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four scores in what represented the least productive yera of his NFL career.
There also may be some bad blood between Cooper and the Browns after the team declined to give him a long-term contract extension last offseason (which has proven to be the right decision), so we don't even know if the University of Alabama product would want to return to Cleveland.
