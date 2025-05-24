Cleveland Browns Connected to Wild WR Trade With AFC Contender
The Cleveland Browns need a wide receiver more than anything else after inexplicably passing on one in the NFL Draft. Yes, they signed Diontae Johnson in free agency, but he played for three different teams last season.
Unfortunately, the cupboard is now rather bare for the Browns. There aren't many good free agents available, and those that are probably aren't signing in Cleveland.
But could the Browns pull of a stunner on the trade market?
Mark Sipos of Dawg Pound Daily has listed off some potential targets for Cleveland, and shockingly, Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton was mentioned.
"Entering the final year of his contract and no progress reported, could Courtland Sutton finally be on his way out of Denver after what seems like years of trade rumors?" Sipos wrote. "... If Sutton's contract demands are too much for Denver, Andrew Berry should be calling to at least check out the price tag on Sutton."
Sipos does add that he feels the Broncos will likely rectify things with Sutton, but if not, he would definitely comprise an interesting trade target for the Browns.
Sutton hauled in 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, representing his first 1,000-yard campaign since 2019. He has been a reliable pass-catcher for years now, and in spite of tearing his ACL in 2020, he has remained mostly healthy since.
Of course, the question is whether or not Cleveland would want to surrender desirable assets for a 29-year-old wide out on an expiring deal. Would the Browns be willing to extend Sutton, who turns 30 next October?
It definitely makes sense to surround a young quarterback — whether that be Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel — with proven receivers, but Cleveland also probably wants to add pieces that can grow with the team over the long haul.
