Browns' Kevin Stefanski Offers Major Update on Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns were somehow able to snag Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft last month, two rounds after they had already selected another quarterback in Dillon Gabriel.
But given the value that Sanders presented that deep into the draft, the Browns could not pass on the opportunity to add him, and now, the former Colorado Buffaloes star has an opportunity to become their franchise quarterback.
Sanders has apparently already made a great impression on Cleveland, as head coach Kevin Stefanski raved about the rookie during a recent appearance on ESPN Cleveland.
Of course, there was some rather negative buzz surrounding Sanders around the time of the draft, as reports stated that he did not handle himself well in pre-draft interviews.
Whether that's true or not, it's clear that Sanders has taken it upon himself to ingratiate himself to the Browns staff and also make an early effort to build relationships with teammates, which is a great sign for the 23-year-old moving forward.
Cleveland has been desperate to find a quarterback. The Deshaun Watson era has obviously not worked out, and the Browns have had no answers beyond him the past three seasons.
The jury is still out on whether or not Sanders can become a consistent starter on the NFL level, but the fact that he threw 37 touchdown passes while completing a nation-best 74 percent of his passes during his final season at Colorado last year is certainly a positive indication.
We'll see if Sanders ultimately sees the field for Cleveland during his debut campaign in 2025.
