REPORT: Browns Have Made Trade Offer for Game-Changing Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of help at wide receiver, and apparently, they tried to find an answer on the trade market.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has reported that the Browns made an offer to the New Orleans Saints for Chris Olave, but were rebuffed. The Pittsburgh Steelers also tried to get involved.
Breer added that Olave is "not on the block" and that he would "have a hard time thinking he's going to get traded."
Olave is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he played just eight games due to a couple of concussions. During his time on the field, he logged 32 catches for 400 yards and a touchdown, but he posted back-to-back, 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career in 2022 and 2023.
The Ohio State product would have represented a brilliant pickup for Cleveland. When healthy, he is one of the most gifted receivers in football and would have comprised a fantastic duo with Jerry Jeudy, especially with the Browns potentially preparing to turn the quarterback position over to Shedeur Sanders in the near future.
Breer does not elaborate on when Cleveland inquired about Olave, so it could have happened before the NFL Draft or possibly directly after.
The Browns inexplicably chose not to select a wide out in the draft and also were unable to land anyone outside of Diontae Johnson — who played for three different teams last season — in free agency. That leaves Cleveland with Jeudy and virtually nothing else in terms of proven, reliable talent at the position.
Perhaps Cedric Tillman can have a breakout year for the Browns in 2025.
