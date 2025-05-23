Saints Linked to Pursuing Trade for Browns QB
The Cleveland Browns are currently carrying four healthy quarterbacks, and it seems incredibly unlikely that they will head into the 2025 NFL season with all of them on the 53-man roster.
Taking that into consideration, a trade seems inevitable, and during a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Ross Jackson of the Locked on Saints podcast feels that Browns signal-caller Kenny Pickett could comprise a trade target for the New Orleans Saints.
“In a scenario in which the Saints get to the end of the preseason and decided they need a veteran quarterback in their building, I can absolutely see Kenny Pickett being a target," Jackson said. "No disrespect to Joe Flacco, but the reason why I like Kenny Pickett is because he has the connection to Kellen Moore, he played under Kellen Moore, and won under Kellen Moore."
Moore served as Pickett's offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, although it should be noted that Pickett obviously served as Jalen Hurts' backup. Now, Moore is the head coach of the Saints, so there is some familiarity there.
Cleveland initially acquired Pickett in a trade with the Eagles earlier this offseason. The Browns then signed Flacco in free agency and selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft.
Pickett was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he never materialized in Pittsburgh, totaling 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions across 24 starts. Perhaps a team like New Orleans feels it could fix Pickett, especially considering that the Saints are still searching for an answer under center.
