Cleveland Browns Could Make Second Trade Down with Chicago Bears

The Cleveland Browns may not be done trading in the NFL Draft.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Cleveland Browns helmets on a time out against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Cleveland Browns helmets on a time out against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns have swung a blockbuster trade to start off the NFL Draft, sending the No. 2 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a massive trade package that sent the fifth overall selection back to the Browns.

But Cleveland may not be done dealing.

Apparently, the Browns are also looking to move down yet again and may be aiming to complete a trade with the Chicago Bears, who currently own the No. 10 pick.

So that means no Travis Hunter for Cleveland, and if it moves down to the 10th pick, you would have to assume the Browns may be looking to take a quarterback at that spot. They would also surely land a whole bunch of other picks in that potential deal.

These are surely some fireworks, and Cleveland fans are not happy with the fact that the team just passed on Hunter. Still, you can understand the Browns' motives.

Cleveland has holes up and down the roster, and while Hunter is largely viewed as a generational talent, he himself wouldn't represent a quick fix. The Browns need help all over the place, so acquiring as much draft capital as possible is actually smart.

Of course, Cleveland is a long-suffering franchise, and its fans have been through a whole lot of trauma. So, knee-jerk reactions are understandable.

But we have to give the Browns a chance here. They clearly have a long plan in place, and it may ultimately make sense when it's all said and done.

