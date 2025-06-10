Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Could Make Shocking Roster Cut

This NFL write suggested on Tuesday that the Cleveland Browns could make a shocking roster cut ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Dylan Feltovich

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco looks downfield for a deep pass during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco looks downfield for a deep pass during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the Cleveland Browns kicking off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, the rumblings of potential cut candidates are beginning to swirl in the media.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently published an article about the potential veterans that could be cut following the Green Bay Packers decision to cut Jaire Alexander. Included on that list was Browns' quarterback Joe Flacco, due to Cleveland's loaded quarterback room.

"[The quarterback] positional competition has since morphed into a four-way battle featuring a pair of rookies in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, two intriguing young talents who may not only push Flacco way down the depth chart but also off the roster," Kay wrote. "Unless the Browns want to carry four healthy quarterbacks into the regular season, it’s likely one will be sent packing before Week 1. If Flacco doesn’t win the competition—which is possible given he’s the co-favorite alongside Pickett for the distinction—it makes little sense to allocate a coveted roster spot to a 40-year-old backup with zero upside remaining in his career.

As much of a fan favorite Flacco is, it would make sense for general manager Andrew Berry to cut ties with the longtime veteran. With the front office trading for Kenny Pickett earlier this offseason and the addition of two rookie quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, it makes it tough to have a player like Flacco on a roster that is not ready to compete in 2025.

However, there is one saving grace for fans that want to see Flacco at the helm this upcoming season. This isn't the first time the Browns have had four quarterbacks on the roster during the offseason, as in 2023, Cleveland flipped quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals. This could be a similar case with either Flacco or Pickett, depending on if another team's quarterback gets hurt this offseason.

Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

