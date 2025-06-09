Cleveland Browns Receive Major Warning Over QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns lay claim to what is surely the most interesting quarterback situation in the NFL right now, as they have four players competing for the starting job.
Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as well as rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel will be battling throughout camp and preseason, and while the general consensus is that one of Flacco or PIckett will emerge as the starter, there are some who feel that one of the two youngsters could potentially win the job.
However, Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com feels the latter would be a terrible idea, as he notes the difficulty of the Browns' schedule early on in the season would make the circumstances pretty dangerous for a first-year signal-caller.
“Flacco and Pickett are veterans. Gabriel (third-round pick) and [Shedeur] Sanders (fifth round) are rookies," Pluto wrote. "The Browns’ first six opponents had a combined 71-31 record last season. The Browns were 3-14 in 2024. Does it make sense to run a low-round rookie QB through that early schedule?”
Pluto is absolutely right, and this is why the buzz stating that Sanders could ultimately establish himself as Cleveland's Week 1 starter is likely way off base.
Not only do the Browns have a tough schedule, but their offense in general is not very forgiving for a young quarterback. Cleveland completely lacks proven wide receiver talent behind Jerry Jeudy, and its offensive line is also rife with question marks.
Is there a chance that one of Sanders or Gabriel could take over under center midway through the 2025 campaign? Sure, but the chances of it happening right out of the gate seem slim to none.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Fans Get Painfully Honest on Cleveland's Biggest Need
MORE: Cleveland Browns Fans Send Unforgettable Message to Nick Chubb
MORE: Cleveland Browns Again Linked to Perennial Pro Bowl WR
MORE: Browns Defender Brutally Disrespected in Head-Scratching Rankings
MORE: Browns Legend Speaks Out Strongly About HC Kevin Stefanski