Cleveland Browns Could Trade Key Defender During NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns haven't really overhauled their roster like many expected this offseason, but that does not mean some trades can't still surface.
The NFL Draft begins this Thursday, and in spite of the fact that the Browns already own a boatload of picks, they may want to acquire even more draft capital.
There are numerous players on Cleveland's roster who could represent trade candidates this week, and ESPN's Adam Schefter has deemed one Browns player in particular as "expendable": cornerback Greg Newsome II.
Newsome is preparing to enter the final year of his contract and has been the subject of rampant trade speculation since last offseason. Many felt that he would be dealt back at the trade deadline this past November, but Cleveland opted to hold onto him.
After a rather rough 2024 campaign, Newsome doesn't exactly have peak value right now, but he is a former first-round pick who has displayed considerable promise in the past. The Browns don't seem likely to re-sign him next March, so it may make sense for them to move him now.
Cleveland is also rumored to be on the hunt for another cornerback in the draft, so the Browns could ultimately jettison Newsome and select his replacement.
The 24-year-old logged 27 tackles, an interception and five passes defended in 13 games this past season. Not exactly great production, but he is just two seasons removed from totaling 49 tackles, a couple of picks and 14 passes defended.
There would almost surely be some teams that would express interest in Newsome, but Cleveland probably couldn't expect to extract anything more than a Day 3 pick in return.
