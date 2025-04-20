Browns Fans Will Be Irritated Over This Bizarre NFL Draft Suggestion
The Cleveland Browns are preparing to make a vital decision next week, as they will have to come to terms with who they are selecting with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
While the general consensus is that the Browns will be taking Travis Hunter, some are still wondering if Cleveland will pivot and nab either quarterback Shedeur Sanders or edge rusher Abdul Carter.
But there is another name that has recently emerged as a potential candidate for the Browns, and it won't make the fan base too happy: Mason Graham.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that Graham has been on Cleveland's radar, and now, Browns analyst Lance Reisland has stated that he actually wants the Browns to grab the Michigan Wolverines star with their top draft pick.
“Mason Graham for me is the guy and here’s why,” Reisland said on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast. “When you look at defensive tackles as an offensive coordinator, defensive tackles who are elite in terms of their movement skills are so hard to block and there are very few guys who for me fit kind of the category that Mason Graham enters in terms of his ability to move.”
Graham is definitely a great prospect, but it would be very jarring to the fan base if Cleveland opted to select him over one of Hunter, Sanders or Carter.
The prevailing thought is that Graham will be drafted no earlier than fifth, so the Browns taking him at No. 2 would definitely raise some hairs.
Heck, if Cleveland does want to pick Graham, the Browns may actually be better off trading back a couple of spots.
