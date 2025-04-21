Browns Swipe Intriguing DB From AFC Team to Bolster Defense
The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their secondary, signing former Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com was the first to report the news.
Needham spent the first six seasons of his career with the Dolphins and initially had a very significant role over his first three years in South Beach.
The UTEP product, who went undrafted in 2019, registered 54 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 11 passes defended during his rookie campaign, as it was looking like the Dolphins had unearthed a hidden gem.
Needham went on to post over 50 tackles in each of his first three NFL campaigns, also logging two picks every one of those years.
However, Needham fell out of favor during the back half of his tenure in Miami, and this past season, he managed just one tackle in two games while bouncing back and forth between the practice squad.
The 28-year-old almost certainly won't be starting for the Browns, but he could potentially provide some depth at the cornerback position, which certainly needs it.
Cleveland actually has significant uncertainty at corner, as both Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. are slated to hit free agency next offseason. As a result, many are expecting the Browns to take a cornerback at some point in the NFL Draft this week.
Of course, Cleveland still has Denzel Ward, who has firmly established himself as one of the best corners in football, but there is no question that his history of concussions is concerning.
We'll see if Needham can carve out a role with the Browns in 2025.
