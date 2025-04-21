Browns Linked to Sudden Trade With Raiders That Actually Makes Sense
The Cleveland Browns may very well be in the market for some trades between now and the NFL Draft, and potentially afterward, as well.
After all, the Browns have seemingly unlimited holes up and down their roster and weren't able to plug them in free agency as a result of strict financial constraints.
Cleveland can obviously fill some of those gaps in the NFL Draft, but whether or not the Browns will actually address their massive problem at quarterback next week remains to be seen.
Cleveland has actually added a couple signal-callers this offseason, trading for Kenny Pickett and signing Joe Flacco. However, Flacco is 40 years old and is nothing more than a veteran stopgap, and Pickett does not project to be a long-term answer.
The Browns also don't appear all that enamored with Shedeur Sanders, so unless they want to take a quarterback a bit later, they may be left holding the bag after the draft.
That's why David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested a rather intriguing trade idea for Cleveland, proposing that the Browns attempt to complete a deal for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
"While he’s not the next Tom Brady, the Purdue product has put up respectable numbers in subpar environments," Latham wrote of O'Connell. "He’s also entering his age-27 season, which gives him the potential to be a long-term answer as either the starting or backup quarterback."
O'Connell has played in 20 games while making 17 starts over the first two seasons of his NFL career, totaling 20 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 62.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 85.1.
A legitimate argument can be made that the former fourth-round pick has shown more than Pickett, so he actually would make sense as a potential trade target for Cleveland if it chooses not to select a quarterback in the draft.
