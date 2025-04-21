Insider Divulges Outlandish Trade Possibility for Cleveland Browns
We haven't heard a whole lot of chatter about the Cleveland Browns potentially trading the second overall pick the NFL Draft, possibly because they are so focused on Travis Hunter.
However, we can't entirely discount the possibility, and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has revealed that there's a chance it could happen.
"At least one experienced and accomplished evaluator of talent thinks there’s a chance someone trades all the way up to No. 2 to get [Shedeur] Sanders," Florio reported.
Florio went on to say that he does not expect it to happen, but the fact that this is even a rumor at this stage is odd considering how much Sanders' draft stock has plummeted.
Now, there is a chance that some teams believe the New York Giants will take Sanders at No. 3, so if that's the case, it would make sense for a rival club to attempt to make a move to acquire the second pick from the Browns.
That being said, it's looking less and less like the Giants will select Sanders with their top draft pick, so Sanders probably won't be going anywhere in the top five.
Sanders' status has fallen so much, as a matter of fact, that there has even been speculation that Cleveland could take Hunter at No. 2 and then trade back into the first round to nab Sanders with a later selection.
The Browns could certainly land quite a haul if they decided to trade the second overall selection, but if recent conjecture proves accurate, they seem to be pretty settled on the idea of drafting Hunter.
