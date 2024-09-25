Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku Progressing Towards Return
The Cleveland Browns offensive issues have been in excess through the first three weeks of the season. It hasn't helped that star tight end David Njoku has missed the better part of the first three games.
Njoku has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and missed each of the last two contests. As a new week of practice begins, head coach Kevin Stefanski provided a positive update on the 2023 Pro Bowler.
"No not yet," Stefanski said in regards to whether or not the team was ruling out Njoku for Week 4. "Gonna do some work this week so we'll see."
While that may not come off as some grand announcement for Njoku being active against the Las Vegas Raiders it is a different message from the Browns head man that the week prior. Ahead of Week 3, Stefanski shared that it was unlikely the 28-year-old would play that weekend.
Njoku's progress will be worth monitoring throughout the week as he looks to make a long awaited return to the field. His presence would certainly be welcomed for a Browns offense that seems to lack an identity at the moment. The Miami product has established himself as not only a reliable target in Cleveland but also a great blocker as well.
Despite exiting the matchup with the Cowboys game in the third quarter in Week 1, Njoku actually finished the game as the team's leading receiver making four catches for 44 yards.