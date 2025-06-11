Browns Connected to Intriguing Pro Bowl Trade With AFC Opponent
The Cleveland Browns made a very intriguing decision in the NFL Draft, selecting tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round. While that didn't necessarily signal that they were done with David Njoku, it could mean that the 28-year-old is not long for Cleveland.
Njoku has just one year remaining on his contract and has been an overall disappointment for the Browns, so Cleveland may feel that moving on from him may be best, especially with an incredibly talented young tight end in the pipeline.
Well, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has already created a trade proposal for Njoku, as he suggests that the Browns send the former Pro Bowler to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.
"With Njoku now entering a contract year, the Browns could opt to move on from the 28-year-old—especially if rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. looks ready to step into a prominent role right away," Kay wrote.
Whether or not the Chargers would actually be interested in Njoku is another question, as they drafted a tantalizing tight end prospect themselves in Oronde Gadsden II. But the point is that Njoku seems to represent a rather obvious trade candidate.
Last season, Njoku played in just 11 games, logging 64 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns during his time on the field. He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 courtesy of hauling in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores, but for the most part, Njoku has been underwhelming.
Cleveland selected the University of Miami product in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and ever since then, inconsistency — not to mention questionable durability — has been the hallmark of Njoku's career.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
