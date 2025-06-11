Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out About Deion Sanders' Health
Recently, some concerns had been raised over the health of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, so, naturally, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was asked about it.
Shedeur didn't really provide much of an answer, understandably sidestepping the question.
"Yeah, I don't know what's going on," Sanders told reporters at Browns mandatory minicamp. "I'm here not to talk about Pops and them. I'm here [to be] quarterback of the Cleveland Browns."
Shedeur's brother, Deion Jr., recently said that the elder Sanders is "feeling well" in the midst of the Hall-of-Famer revealing on Asante Samuel's podcast that he had lost 14 pounds.
The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft back in April, trading up to land the former Colorado star.
Sanders has entered a rather full quarterback room that also includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, whom Cleveland took in Round 3.
Not surprisingly, most of the attention has been on Sanders, who was widely expected to be a first-round pick but slipped all the way to Day 3, giving the Browns an opportunity to pounce.
Whether or not Sanders will be Cleveland's franchise quarterback remains to be seen, but the 23-year-old did throw for 37 touchdowns while completing a nation-best 74 percent of his passes during his final season at Colorado last year.
The general consensus is that one of Flacco or Pickett will win the Browns' starting quarterback job, so we will see if Sanders gets any action at all in 2025.
