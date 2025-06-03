Cleveland Browns Predicted to Make Tough RB Decision
For the last couple of years, Pierre Strong Jr. has been on the outskirts in the Cleveland Browns' running back room, but because the Browns' coaching staff liked his potential, he hung around.
That being said, Strong has not been able to find much playing time in Cleveland, and with the Browns selecting a pair of halfbacks (Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson) in the NFL Draft, Strong's days with the team could be coming to an end.
Matt Wilson of Dawgs By Nature feels that Cleveland may be forced to make a tough decision with Strong heading into 2025 and thinks that the Browns will end up cutting him.
"Judkins, Sampson, and Jerome Ford seem like the most logical options at RB, with Pierre Strong making a case to be in contention," Wilson wrote. "From a financial standpoint, though, Ford just took a pay cut to stay with the team and releasing Strong would free up $1.1M in cap space."
Cleveland needs all of the financial relief it can attain, so cutting Strong seems like the logical choice for a Browns squad that probably isn't planning on using Strong all that much next season anyway.
Think about this for a second: Cleveland has shown very little interest in re-signing Nick Chubb, so why would the Browns really utilize Strong in 2025?
Strong carried the ball 26 times for 108 yards last season, also logging 14 catches for 104 yards. He has scored just one touchdown in two years with Cleveland.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at South Dakota State, was originally selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Patriots traded him to the Browns following his rookie campaign.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Why are the Browns Waiting to Make this Painfully Obvious Roster Move?
MORE: Shocking Trade for Pro Bowl WR Could Emerge for Cleveland Browns
MORE: Browns Linked to Move That Would Improve Major Defensive Need
MORE: Deion Sanders Gets Brutally Honest on Critics of Browns' Shedeur Sanders