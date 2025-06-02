Why are the Browns Waiting to Make this Painfully Obvious Roster Move?
The Cleveland Browns are preparing to head into the 2025 NFL campaign with some very obvious holes up and down their roster, and perhaps none are more notable than wide receiver.
The Browns have failed to address the position over the last several months, only signing declining veteran Diontae Johnson in free agency.
Cleveland is obviously hoping for someone like Cedric Tillman or Jamari Thrash to break out behind Jerry Jeudy, but putting all of its eggs in that basket is risky, to say the least. Especially with the Browns potentially turning things over to a yougn quarterback at some point next season.
While no brilliant answers are on the board for Cleveland, the Browns should at least sign free-agent wide receiver Gabe Davis.
Davis was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason after signing a three-year deal with the team last March. He struggled in 10 games with the Jaguars in 2024, managing just 20 catches in 10 games before going down with a season-ending injury.
Prior to his short stint in Jacksonville, though, Davis represented a solid deep threat with the Buffalo Bills, averaging a robust 16.7 yards per catch in four years with the Bills. Yes, playing with Josh Allen helped, but no one can really deny Davis' game-breaking ability.
Is Davis the most consistent pass-catcher in the world? Absolutely not, but he would at least comprise a decent addition to a Cleveland receiving corps that is pretty destitute right now.
The former fourth-round pick is still just 26 years old, so it's not like he's on the downside of his career, either. And at this point, he would probably sign a one-year contract.
Davis won't be available forever, so unless the Browns have bigger plans up their sleeves, they should make a move for the University of Central Florida product now.
