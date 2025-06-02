Shocking Trade for Pro Bowl WR Could Emerge for Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are in dire need of help at wide receiver, as the Browns failed to address the position in the NFL Draft and haven't done anything to repair it other than signing Diontae Johnson.
The Browns currently have Jerry Jeudy and no real proven options behind him, which could cause major problems for Cleveland's already shaky quarterback situation in 2025.
Could a potential blockbuster trade be on the table for the Browns?
Well, a very intriguing scenario is emerging in the nation's capital, as Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin is still without a contract. He is apparently negotiating with the Commanders, but that has been ongoing since late March, and here we are.
McLaurin is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, so if Washington is unable to reach an agreement with him soon, it could cause significant issuees heading into training camp.
While the Commanders have certainly not placed McLaurin on the trade block just yet, there does exist a world in which Washington may field trade offers for the 29-year-old, and if that occurs, the Browns should absolutely enter the conversation.
Now, it should be noted that McLaurin turns 30 in September, so that could make things complicated for Cleveland in terms of striking a long-term pact with the two-time Pro Bowler. Remember: the Browns refused to give Amari Cooper a multi-year extension last offseason, and it proved to be the correct decision.
Still, Cleveland should at least consider the possibility of acquiring McLaurin, especially considering that the Browns could be rolling with Shedeur Sanders as their franchise quarterback moving forward.
The Ohio State product has posted five straight 1,000-yard campaigns and just completed a 2024 season in which he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. A Jeudy-McLaurin tandem would be beyond tantalizing, and Cleveland has to know this.
Again, there is no indication that the Commanders want to trade McLaurin, but that could change instantly if contract talks go awry.
