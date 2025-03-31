Cleveland Browns Disclose Major Injury News on Key Defender
When the Cleveland Browns selected Mike Hall Jr. in the second round of the NFL Draft last year, many felt the Browns landed a steal.
Unfortunately, Hall's rookie campaign was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster, as he dealt with off-the-field issues that resulted in a five-game suspension to start the season and then was hampered by injury problems when he actually did play.
He missed four games during the middle of the year as a result of a knee injury, and then he was carted off the field thanks to suffering another knee injury in the season finale.
Well, Browns general manager Andrew Berry revealed that Hall underwent surgery to repair the issue during the offseason and that he will likely be unavailable for the team's offseason workout program as a result, via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.
Berry added that Hall is expected to be ready for training camp, which would absolutely put him on track to be prepared for the start of the regular season.
The 23-year-old managed 14 tackles and one sack in eight contests during the 2024 campaign, notching six quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.
Hall spent three years at Ohio State, and while he didn't post big numbers, he showed tremendous potential during his final couple of seasons with the Buckeyes.
The Browns will certainly be relying on Hall to be a critical piece in their defensive line rotation in 2025, so it would definitely be significant if he could get healthy in the coming months.
