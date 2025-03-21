Browns Rumored to be Pursuing Shocking Trade for Star WR
Remember last year when the Cleveland Browns were rumored to be on the hunt for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk? Well, apparently, they are pursuing Aiyuk again.
Kevin Collard of Rotoworld has reported that the Browns have been "actively pursuing" Aiyuk and that they initially called about the 49ers' star a few weeks ago.
Of course, whether or not this is entirely accurate is questionable.
San Francisco signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million contract extension before the 2024 campaign, and Cleveland may not be so willing to take on his deal given all of the financial issues it is already dealing with.
Now, it should be noted that Aiyuk's contract is largely backloaded. He carries manageable cap hits of $11.2 million and $16.2 million in 2025 and 2026 before that number skyrockets to $42.3 million in 2027. Even still, the Browns barely have enough available money as it is.
Not only that, but Aiyuk tore his ACL midway through last season. Would Cleveland really want to take the risk of surrendering valuable assets for the 27-year-old when his future is in question?
During Aiyuk's last healthy campaign in 2023, he hauled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. When he is right, he is a terrific receiver.
But right now, every draft pick is meaningful to the Browns. They would probably have to give up a second-rounder for Aiyuk, and possibly more considering that San Francisco already moved Deebo Samuel this offseason and really doesn't have to trade Aiyuk.
The chances of an Aiyuk-to-Cleveland deal happening seem rather slim, but at this time of year, a whole lot of wild scenarios get discussed.
